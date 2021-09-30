Ecstasy, cocaine, found during arrest of suspected dealer

A man who was seen by police speeding through an apartment complex parking lot is now in jail facing serious drug and weapons charges.

Antwuan Desyre Parks, 32, is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, acquiring proceeds from drug activities, use of a firearm while committing a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying weapons and/or drugs into the jail.

Officers were on patrol in the 10000 block of N. Western when they witnessed a vehicle speeding through a local apartment complex. Officers watched as the vehicle parked next to an SUV and turned off its headlights. The occupant, later identified as Parks, exited the vehicle and entered the SUV.

Officers approached the SUV and made contact with two female occupants sitting in the front seat. Parks was said to have been sitting in the backseat of the SUV smoking a cigarette. When confronted, Parks denied driving earlier prompting officers to place him in custody while they continued to investigate.

A subsequent search of Parks’ vehicle located a small cache of drugs, a firearm, and several thousand dollars in cash. Police say a total of 76 ecstasy pills and 14 hydrocodone pills were located in a backpack, along with a .45 caliber handgun. Over $6,000 in cash and a weighable amount of marijuana was also discovered by police.

Parks was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he was discovered to have a weighable amount of cocaine hidden inside his mouth. Approximately 8.54 grams of the substance was confiscated by police.

Parks was booked into the jail without further incident.