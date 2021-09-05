Cyber security best practices training offered at Oklahoma City’s Metro Tech

From Metro Tech (Cathy Story)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Tech is offering Developing Cyber Security Best Practices September 7 and 8 (Tuesday and Wednesday) and Advanced Cyber Security Best Practices on Sept. 9 (Thursday) at Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus.

Sponsored by OSU-Institute of Technology and the Department of Defense, the sessions are free and interactive.

The training is ideal for decision makers, manufacturers, light and heavy industry, professional services and small businesses. It will also help individuals meet government contract requirements and create an action plan to gain alignment with NIST 800-171 standards.

Date / Time: Sept. 7, 8 and 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: Metro Technology Centers, 1700 Springlake Drive, Economic Development Center building, Room 108, Oklahoma City, OK 73127

Attendance is free with limited seating. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact Lynda Speller at 405-595-4776 or email at [email protected]

About Metro Tech: One of the largest technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City.

