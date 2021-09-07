CS OKC Zoo partners with Curbside Chronicle for free Zoo general admission tickets

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is continuing its partnership with the Curbside Chronicle by offering a free general Zoo admission ticket in the magazine’s September issue.

The offer is running this month through Thursday, September 30.



Curbside Chronicle is Oklahoma’s first and only street paper, employing and empowering people experiencing and transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City. The September issue is on sale now from Curbside vendors throughout the metro area for a $2 suggested donation.



Readers will discover what’s new at the Zoo this fall plus, a full-size park map and a free admission voucher.



To redeem a Curbside Chronicle voucher for admission to the OKC Zoo present it at the Zoo’s ticket window upon arrival. Reservations are not required for entry. The vouchers aer valid through December 31.

This issue is available for purchase from Curbside vendors located throughout the Oklahoma City metro area.

The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, provides support and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness through the sale of its local magazine.

In recent years, the program has expanded its product line to include local artist-designed wrapping paper and flower bouquets.

A nonprofit organization based in Oklahoma City, the Homeless Alliance works to build the capacity of the community through collaboration with other agencies and build a system that is more efficient, rationale, and caring.

The Homeless Alliance has several housing programs for families with children, veterans, and people who are chronically homeless.

The organization operates the Westtown Homeless Resource Campus which includes a Resource Center with offices for multiple nonprofit and government agencies, a housing complex, and a Day Shelter that serves an average of 350 people each day.

Beginning Tuesday, September 7, Zoo hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets and avoid the entry lines. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.

Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus additional benefits and discounts.



To learn more, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.