Cristo Rey Catholic High School moves to enhance Board leadership as founding mission serves first group of graduating seniors.

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

Oklahoma City – A founding board member at Oklahoma City’s Cristo Rey Catholic High School has stepped up to become chairman of the school, founded in 2017 and preparing to graduate its first group of seniors in spring 2021.

Carl Martincich accepted the position recently. Chris Neuberger is now Cristo Rey’s board vice chairman. Additionally, Domenic J. “Nick” Dell’Osso, Jr. and Joe Cardenas have come aboard as new members of the school’s governing body.

A press release from the school in late September reflected, “Together with the rest of the board, these individuals will help further Cristo Rey OKC’s mission of educating students of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, knowledge, purpose, and service.”

Chip Carter, president of Cristo Rey, applauded the quartet, saying, “We’re ecstatic to see the impact these members bring to the future development of our school. Carl, Chris, Nick and Joe bring aspects that will improve Cristo Rey OKC in a variety of ways and I look forward to seeing the work they accomplish. They will make us proud.”

After years of discernment and study by community leaders, Cristo Rey opened in Oklahoma City in 2017. Bill Price, former U.S. attorney in Oklahoma’s Western District, led the diverse group of local educators and business leaders who conducted a feasibility study of the Cristo Rey concept for Oklahoma City.

At the time, Price told reporters, “We have talked to parents who are literally begging us to bring this school to Oklahoma City. They understand how successful this model is and what it can do for their children and their future.”

Archbishop Paul S. Coakley embraced the concept in its early stages, saying, “Cristo Rey offers an affordable opportunity for an excellent Catholic high school education to those students whose families might never have considered such an option. Its unique model provides valuable training and work experience for young men and women as they prepare for higher education and for the workplace.”

Martinich is Vice President of Human Resources, Risk Management and Government Affairs for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores. Neuberger currently serves as Managing Partner of Hallstatt Partners.

As for the new Board members, Dell’Osso is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Chesapeake Midstream Development, L.P., while Cardenas is Business Development Director with EST, Inc.

Martinich said, in a prepared statement sent to The City Sentinel, “With the combined experience of our board, I know we’re equipped to continue supporting Cristo Rey OKC and shed light on how this school is changing not only the lives of our students, faculty, and staff, but the entire future workforce of Oklahoma City. I look forward to joining the rest of the board in further developing this remarkable school.”

From left: Joe Cardenas, Domenic J. “Nick” Dell’Osso, Jrr., Chris Neuberger and Carl Martincich,. Photos provided.

Archbishop Paul Coakley