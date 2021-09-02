Crime News – Special Reports from The City Sentinel September 2021 print edition



Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed in Bricktown

By Tim Farley, For The City Sentinel

Oklahoma City police continue to investigate a robbery and shooting that left one man dead Aug. 23 outside the Harkins Theatre in Bricktown.

Police learned Travis Prince, 22, pointed a firearm at Christopher Cooper, 36, while trying to rob him. However, Cooper drew his own firearm in self-defense and fired multiple shots which struck and killed the would-be robber. Prince died at the scene, police said.

Cooper was interviewed by homicide detectives and later released. The robbery and shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at 150 E. Reno Ave.

NOTE: The investigation is ongoing, a police spokeswoman said in late August. Anyone with additional information about the shooting should call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

Candidate Paul Tay Formally Charged in Sexual Assault

By John Morgan, For The City Sentinel

Updated from the [rint edition

TULSA – Prosecutors have formally charged a gubernatorial candidate who was arrested August 23 on rape and kidnapping charges.

Paul Tay, 58, was arrested by police after he allegedly took a woman against her will to his home and sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim in the case, a potential campaign worker, contacted Tay for a position on his staff.

Tay is believed to have sexually assaulted his victim with a lead pipe.

The victim was able to escape Tay when he took her to a Walmart Neighborhood Market where she was able to make contact with authorities.

Tay is charged with1st Degree Rape by Instrumentation, Kidnapping, and Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Tay remains in the Tulsa County Jail. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in October.

Tay is no stranger to politics, running for Tulsa Mayor in 2016 when he reportedly disrupted a television debate he was not invited to.

In 2019 Tay was arrested by police for making threatening statements to a Tulsa City Council woman, and in 2020 he was arrested for the solicitation of prostitution.