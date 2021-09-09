Convicted Sex Offender Arrested for Lewd Acts with a Child

OKLAHOMA CITY- A convicted sex offender on electronic monitoring is in police custody after he allegedly made lewd comments and gestures in front of an 8-year-old girl Tuesday.



Bradley Ear Stacy, 35, is charged with lewd or indecent proposals to a child and performing lewd acts in front of a child.



Police say Stacy approached his victim at a playground in the 5700 block of Hicks lane. Stacy allegedly asked the victim to perform a sexual position with him while touching his own genitals.



A woman who saw the victim near Stacy’s vehicle was able to intervene and identify Stacy, who fled the area once confronted.



Police were able to locate Stacy’s vehicle inside a nearby trailer park. After further investigation police were able to locate Stacy and place him under arrest.



During questioning Stacy denied the allegations, but placed himself at the scene of the incident, despite witness statements.



Once in custody police verified Stacy is a convicted sex offender and was wearing an electronic monitoring device on his ankle at the time of his arrest.