Andrea Frymire named Commercial Real Estate Advocate of the Year

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

The Commercial Real Estate Summit™ Foundation is pleased to announce that Andrea N. Frymire, CCIM has been named the 2021 recipient of the revered Commercial Real Estate Advocate of the Year. The announcement was made during the 2021 Commercial Real Estate Summit™ on Sept. 14 at the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center in Edmond.

“Andrea works tirelessly as an advocate for the industry and is recognized by state legislators as well as the Congressional delegation as the go-to person on commercial real estate issues,” according to G. Bart Binning, Ed.D.

“Her advice on real estate issues is routinely sought out by legislators, public agencies and lobbyists alike.”

Frymire is a licensed real estate broker and a licensed real estate instructor. Frymire formed Oklahoma Investment Realty with a partner in 2005, becoming sole owner shortly thereafter. Over the years, Andrea has also been a partner in a variety of other real estate related entities including a commercial mortgage brokerage service, a property management firm, and an online leasing service.

Since late 2009, Andrea has worked on affordable housing developments utilizing the low-income housing tax credit throughout Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Professionally, Frymire has served as President of the Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of REALTORS®, Inaugural President & Board Member for the Oklahoma Coalition for Affordable Housing and District 6 Vice President/Board Member for the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®. Andrea was also the Inaugural Board President of the Commercial Real Estate Summit™ in 2016.

Frymire has served on numerous committees for the National Association of REALTORS® including the Housing Opportunity Committee, the Federal Taxation Committee, and the Public Policy Committee. Frymire will be chair of the NAR Commercial Federal Policy Committee in 2023.

CRE Advocate of the Year recognizes those who have served not only the commercial real estate profession but also their communities to advocate for the commercial real estate industry.

Andrea was selected as CRE Advocate of the Year for her contributions at the local, state, and national levels for public policy regarding commercial real estate, Landlord Tenant laws, and affordable housing.

Frymire has repeatedly demonstrated a high level of legislative engagement, leading the charge for an annual Economic Impact Report on the Oklahoma Affordable Housing Act.

According to a CRE present release sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations, “Andrea’s participation in civic activities, notable business accomplishment and state, local and/or national association activity set the standard for the industry.”

Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel staff contributed to this report.