55th Annual Heritage Hills Historic Home Tour to take place Oct. 23-24

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 55th Annual Heritage Hills Historic Home Tour will run October 23rd and 24th, from 12 to 5 p.m. in Oklahoma City. The fundraising event will benefit public parks and green spaces in the neighborhood.



The Heritage Hills Historic Home Tour, which began in 1967, offers visitors the chance to see inside some of Oklahoma City’s most beautiful historic homes.

Tours will be held from noon to 5 p.m. each day. This self-guided walking tour allows attendees to visit several private residences. The tour may be completed on either Saturday or Sunday, or both days for a more leisurely walk through.

The 2021 Tour will include The Suttles Home, 327 NW 14th Street; The Irwin House, 601 NW 14th Street; The Carey Home, 326 NW 16th Street; and The Leydorf Home, 319NW 19th Street.

Heritage Hills is an historic neighborhood located between NW 13th Street and NW 23rd Street in downtown Oklahoma City. It acquired that name when three of the city’s first residential areas were joined to create the first Historic Preservation District in the State of Oklahoma.

The Suttles Home was built in 1911 for Missouri native Samuel M. Gloyd and his wife, Elizabeth. It was sold to Samuel W. Hayes in 1927. Hayes was elected a delegate to the Oklahoma Constitutional Convention, became a member of the first Oklahoma Supreme Court and served terms as State Chairman and Regent of Oklahoma University. The Hayes family owned the home for 32 years.

The Irwin Home, once the home of Frank and Merle Buttram, was built between 1908 and 1909. The architectural style is an adaption of Mission, one of the Colonial Revival variations. One enters the home through an arcaded archway with a curved cornice, beveled windows on the door and the honeycomb mullions on the transom. Other architectural elements of the home include red roof tiles, stucco finish, and curvilinear gables. Less typical features include exposed rafter tails, a hipped roof and three sleeping porches. The home features a porte-cochere on the west side of the house.

The Carey House is an example of a legacy home that has been well cared for and beautifully restored. This 1929 Moorish designed home was built for Mr. and Mrs. Adalbert Brown by the well-known contractor, Ray Smizer. The exterior is embellished with arches, balconettes, sculpted window heads, turned columns, recessed entryway, and multi-colored roof tiles. The open floorplan interior has a twenty-foot ceiling and hand-painted beams in the living room, an oversized crystal chandelier in the dining room and a wood paneled study.

The Leydort Home was built by Nichols and Chandler in 1917. The broad horizontal lines of the home are typical of Frank Lloyd Wright’s “Prairie” emphasis. There are extended eaves over the banks of windows which allow for light to enter the interior spaces. The home features massive brick “keyhole” columns, with decorative iron work atop the porch.



During the tour, a shuttle will be available to transport visitors from one site to another. Visitors will be greeted by knowledgeable volunteers who can provide historical facts and background stories about the Heritage Hills neighborhood.

Advance ticket prices for this year’s Home Tour are $18. Children under 12 will receive free admission. Tickets the weekend of the Tour will be $20 per person. Will call tickets can be picked up at any of the Tour Home Ticket Tables or at the Tent on the Henry & Anna Overholser Mansion lawn.

Home Tour Covid Policy: Attendance at the 2021 Heritage Hills Historic Homes Tour requires proof of full vaccination. Masks are required inside Tour homes. All staff, volunteers, and ticket holders attending the event, will be required to present proof of a full Covid vaccination, with final dose at least 14 days prior to attendance. All children between 2-12 years of age will be required to wear a mask. Ticket takers and will-call staff will be checking vax cards and photo identification prior to issuing a ticket.



For more information or to purchase tickets, visit heritagehills.org/home-tour-2021

The Heritage Hills Historic Home Tour offers the chance to see inside some of Oklahoma City’s most beautiful historic homes, such as the Irwin House, 601 NW 14th Street. Heritage Hills website photo

The self-guided Heritage Historic Home walking tour allows attendees to visit several private residences, such as the Carey Home, 326 NW 16th Street, in Oklahoma City. Heritage Hills website photo