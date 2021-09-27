2021 Plaza Walls Mural Expo brings world-renowned artists to Oklahoma

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Senior Reporter —



OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Mural Syndicate (OMS) has announced the lineup of artists and programming for its sixth annual Plaza Walls Mural Expo. The event will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 12 – 8 pm, at 1745 NW 16th Street in the Oklahoma City.

The Plaza Walls is a rotating mural project launched in Sept. 2015 as an urban revitalization project in the Plaza District.



Artists will be arriving from Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, New York, Virginia, and Texas for the 2021 Expo to create 38 new murals throughout the Plaza District.



Visitors will experience live painting and music in the alleyway behind NW 16th Street, as it is transformed into a celebration of creative expression in public spaces, organizers said.



Muralists will begin working on their creations the week of September 27 and will debut the new murals at the Plaza District Festival on Saturday, October 2.



The 2021 lineup of artists chosen for their varied styles and vibrant creativity includes: Carlos Barboza, BëkiT, Brady, Yo Bro, CES, Darin, Charlie Doves, Riley Edge, EYEZ, Jaiye Farrell, Sek Fink, ISIS FISHER, Kristin Gentry, Guer, Ana Iaccarino, George F. Baker III, Black Tiger IMC, JABEE, JUURI, Eric Karbeling, Katelynn Noel Knick, Al Lovett, MAST, Meme (Few & Far), Tiffany McKnight, Nico, OU, Marium Rana, John Salame, SM Sanz, No Parking Studios, Jaspyr Soul Style, Trashwolf, Michael Noel Walters, Weerdo, Wheron, Maeve Wise, and May Yang.

Entertainment in the Plaza Walls courtyard will be led by MC StuddaBudda with music all day featuring DJ Dee Rock, Garistotle, DJ Goddess, Hex Rated, Nymasis, and SkraCTH.

“We are super stoked to be hosting the highest number of artists we’ve ever had at the Mural Expo,” said co-founder of Plaza Walls, Kris Kanaly. “With over 20 traveling artists and 30 new artists, we can’t wait to see what these amazing muralists will create. To be able to play host to legendary graffiti artists like Ces and Mast from NYC, is so very exciting.”



The Plaza Walls Mural Expo is made possible by the support and grants from local organizations. The 2021 Expo is presented by Monster Energy and COOP Ale Works and is sponsored by Dunlap Codding, Plaza District Association, with additional support provided by Commercial Oklahoma, INC., H.I.S. Paint, Liquid Death, Lively Beerworks, Lucky’s Grow Supply, Mosaic Dispensary, Oklahoma Shirt Company, Rad City Music, Tegridy Market, Tinker Federal Credit Union, VisitOKC, and 84 Hospitality, Amanda Zoey, Bad Granny’s, Dig It, DNA Gallery, Duncan Group at Enge & Volkers, Empire Slice House, Flower Rangers, Love Yer Brain, Mexican Radio, Sherpa Moving, Stonecloud Brewery, and Walker Companies.



TheOklahoma Mural Syndicateis a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to curating and promoting public street art in Oklahoma. The Plaza Walls project has received approval from the Oklahoma City Arts Commission and Urban Design Commission.



For more information, visit plazawalls.org.

The 2021 Plaza Walls Mural Expo will feature artist Jaspyr (Soul Style Krew) from Tulsa. Facebook photo.

Artist No Parking Studios from Tulsa will be a featured artist during the 2021 Plaza Walls Mural Expo. Facebook photo