Variety Care North Portland reopens with drive-through pharmacy, more services for women

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a temporary closing to remodel, Variety Care North Portland (5320 N. Portland) has reopened. Variety Care now offers two convenient clinics on Portland offering numerous health care services for the entire family.

With updated medical equipment, new furnishings, and a drive-through pharmacy, Variety Care North Portland reestablishes itself as the leading option in Northwest Oklahoma City for women seeking medical care.



The renovated health center’s services include well-woman annual exams, family planning services, pregnancy testing, pap smears, and breast cancer screening.



The clinic also offers three women’s health providers and several gynecological procedures including colposcopy, hysteroscopy, and LEEP, a procedure used to remove abnormal tissue from the cervix.



Prenatal care, with the option to deliver at most local-area hospitals, is also available. Prenatal patients also receive no-cost access to Babyscripts, a pregnancy education app that works to improve maternal health outcomes.

Variety Care Baptist Portland, located directly across the street, offers pediatric care and family medicine. Both clinics currently serve over 3,000 patients with space to accommodate more. Of the patients with known incomes served at this location, 94 percent have incomes at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.



Both locations accept SoonerCare/Medicaid benefits.

“In 2020, women’s health services at Variety Care grew to over 100 percent when compared to the previous year’s figures,” CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Additional space on North Portland was needed to grow with increased patient demand.



“Patients will now have access to two health centers in Northwest Oklahoma City offering convenience, affordability, and medical providers dedicated to giving the highest quality of care,” Carmichael added.

This is the latest in several projects aimed at helping Variety Care expand access to quality, affordable health care across the state. Recent projects include the opening of Variety Care Anadarko, expanded access to urgent care services, increased COVID testing and vaccinations, and the addition of a fourth WIC location at the Britton Health Center.



This summer, Variety Care will welcome patients to its 17th location with the opening of Variety Care Sequoyah, offering pediatric care, Variety Care Teen Clinic, and sexual health services.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 16 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2019, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 138,495 individuals through 318,740 encounters.



A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves all patients, regardless of insurance status, and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for everyone. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.

For more information, visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, call 405-632-6688.