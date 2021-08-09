Sunbeam announces new CFO Stephanie Bailey

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —



OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services has named Stephanie Bailey, CPA, (certified public account) as its new chief financial officer. Bailey has joined the nonprofit and says she is committed to helping children, families and seniors thrive in Central Oklahoma.

“We are excited to have Stephanie Bailey join Sunbeam as CFO,” said Todd Sanders, Sunbeam Family Services board president.



“Her experience will make a significant impact on the organization and complement an outstanding administrative team led by Sarah Rahhal,” Sanders added.

“Stephanie’s professional goals and desire to be a servant leader will translate into positive results within Sunbeam and positive outcomes within our community,” he said. “I look forward to working with Stephanie and celebrating her future successes.”

Bailey says she is passionate about serving the Oklahoma community.

“One of the things I’m most excited about in joining Sunbeam is the beauty of the mission,” said Bailey. “To be able to focus on early intervention for the families served by Sunbeam is such a gift and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be a part of that very important and meaningful work.”



Prior to joining Sunbeam, Bailey served as vice president of finance for another multi-million-dollar nonprofit in Oklahoma. Bailey also ran one of KPMG’s leading nonprofit tax practices and helped establish KPMG OKC’s Network of Women Initiative, which focused on developing, retaining and promoting women within the organization.



She was also the recipient of KPMG’s Chairman’s Award of High Performance, which honors those who serve as role models in driving high performance, growth and a dedication to the firm’s values.

Bailey serves as treasurer on the ReMerge board of directors. She has served as a member of Rotary Club 29, serves on the University of Oklahoma’s Accounting board of advisors and is a member of the United Way’s Emerging Leaders and Women’s Leadership Society. Bailey is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma.

With community support, Sunbeam serves nearly 8,000 Central Oklahoma children, families and seniors. For more information about Sunbeam visit sfsok.org call (405) 528-7721.

Sunbeam and WEOKIE Federal Credit Union are hosting a donation match and clothing drive July 6 through 31. Donations will be matched up to $2,500. During July, stop by any WEOKIE location to donate new baby and toddler clothing items, visit sfsok.org/weokie or call 405-609-2311.



Founded in 1907, Sunbeam Family Services is one of Oklahoma’s longest-serving nonprofits that helps children, families and seniors learn, grow and thrive.

To learn more, call 405-528-7721, visit sfsok.org.