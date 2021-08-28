Stop by for September’s First Friday Gallery Walk

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. Restaurants

will be open for dining in, patio seating and takeout.

All guests are encouraged to wear a mask indoors, practice social distancing and use provided hand sanitizer.

This month’s First Friday is Sept. 3, 6 – 9 p.m. taking place the same weekend as the 44th Annual Paseo Arts Festival on Sept. 4, 5 and 6. Parking will be available around the district and guests are invited to walk or ride their bikes in.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is pleased to feature two exhibits in September – in Gallery One, a small group show featuring work by Bianca Roland and Aimee Eischen, and in Gallery Two, the Photofest exhibit.

A special opening reception at the PACC will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 6 – 8 p.m.

Gallery One showcases Eischen and Roland’s pieces who both use art as a means of self-healing. Eischen’s is an abstract artist whose work experiments with different mediums, including acrylic, watercolor, graphite, ink & oil.

Roland is a self-taught, multidisciplinary artist showcasing an abstract, extradimensional fantasy of bold and colorful landscapes that evoke the chaotic nonsense of Wonderland and Oz.

Gallery Two is exhibiting the 2021 Photofest, a juried photography exhibition that is open to all types of photography-based artwork, including traditional and digital processes and mixed media work that features photography.

This year’s juror is M.J. Alexander.

Her pieces have been published by The New York Times and Time Magazine and featured in more than two dozen solo exhibitions.

The International Photography Hall of Fame describes her as “combining the vision of an artist with the skills of a storyteller.”

Both shows will be open until Sept. 25.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between N.W. 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. 10 restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email [email protected].

Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

