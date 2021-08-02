Oklahoma virus hospitalizations top 700, 225 in ICU

The Associated Press (The City Sentinel)

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31 — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Oklahoma has topped 700 for the first time since mid-February, according to reports from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department on Friday reported 720 people hospitalized with COVID, 225 in intensive care. State health officials have estimated that 99 percent of those hospitalized have not received a virus vaccination.

The department no longer provides virus updates during the weekend.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Oklahoma has the 11th lowest vaccination rate in the U.S. at 40.2 percent fully vaccinated as of Friday. The CDC reported 47.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose, lower than all but 12 states.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Oklahoma has risen from 560.7 daily on July 15 to 1,351.3 on July 29, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Oklahoma had the eighth highest rate in the U.S. of new cases per capita with 406.5 per 100,000 residents, according to the Johns Hopkins data.