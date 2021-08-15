Monolithic Domes

By Jack L. Werner, Ph.D., A to Z Inspections





Monolithic domes have existed for centuries (the Pantheon in Rome was built in 126 AD and is still in use) but did not come to the forefront in America until the 1970’s. A nationwide shortage of affordable, safe housing initiated interest and that need has grown, not diminished. Monolithic domes are in use in Canada, Mexico, Asia, Africa, Australia, South America and every state in the U.S.A.

Domes cost less to build, can be any size, use half the energy for heating and cooling, and meet FEMA standards for safety regarding tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, most man-made disasters, fire, rot, and termites.

Construction starts with a concrete ring foundation reinforced with steel rebar plus vertical steel rebar later attached to the dome itself.

Next, a prefabricated to fit air foam is placed on the ring foundation base and inflated with blower fans, creating the shape of the ‘to be completed’ structure.

Polyurethane foam is then sprayed on the interior surface followed by steel reinforcing rebar being attached to the foam both vertically and horizontally.

A special spray mix of concrete-shotcrete is then applied to the interior of the dome, embedding the steel rebar approximately 3 inches deep.

The exterior of the dome can be covered in stucco, concrete, wood, tile, brick, etc.

Domes are more affordable and require less maintenance, cost about half to heat and cool, and are safer against disasters.

If you would like to see a full community operating for years, visit 177 Dome Park Place, Italy, Texas 76651 and/or go to monolithic.com.

Note: Jack L. Werner owns A to Z Inspections, a commercial and residential inspection company serving the southwest. He holds a degree in construction from OSU and numerous certifications including ICC (International Code Council)-Certified Accessibility/Plans Examiner, FORTIFIED™ evaluator, and Property Condition Assessment certification. He teaches home inspections for Francis Tuttle Career Tech. Designated an NAHB Master Instructor, he teaches Certified Aging in Place (CAPS) and Universal Design courses for the Oklahoma State Home Builders Association and was named the 2019 national CAPS educator of the year by the NAHB. He serves on the board of the Daily Living Centers and is a 40-year member of Rotary. Jack can be reached at 405-412-7861 ext 2, or [email protected].

