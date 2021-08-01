Groundbreaking ceremony rescheduled for Aug. 4 for MAPS 3 Health and Wellness Center in south Oklahoma City

The City Sentinel, Staff Report



A rescheduled groundbreaking ceremony is planned at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 for the fourth MAPs 3 Health and Wellness Center, at 13660 South Western Avenue. Everyone is invited to the event, which was postponed from its original date because of rain.

Speakers will include Mayor David Holt, Ward 5 Councilman David Greenwell, YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City CEO Kelly Kay, and Integris Health Vice President of Operations Scott Anthony.

The 40,000-square-foot senior center will be operated by the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City. Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

“The property is unique because it features mature trees and a picturesque fishing pond,” said Councilman Greenwell. “It’s the perfect setting because it’s located in a part of south Oklahoma City that’s experiencing considerable growth.”

The MAPs 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center will provide wellness and social connections for people ages 50 and up. The facility will include a small clinic for health screenings operated by Integris, hybrid fitness pool, fitness studios, gym with pickleball court, multi-purpose rooms and an elevated walking/jogging track. It sits on a picturesque pond, perfect for anglers.

Large windows will provide natural light through the two-story building with panoramic views of the pond and grounds. The front entrance will feature a large, covered entry and the grounds will include gardens, patios and space for activities.

The $13.9 million facility will open debt-free.

Two MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Centers are already open – one at 11501 North Rockwell Avenue, and the Pete White Health and Wellness Center at 4021 South Walker Avenue, near the Capitol Hill area. A third center is under construction at NE 36th and Lincoln. MAPs 4 includes a future fifth Senior Health and Wellness Center, plus a scholarship fund for low-income seniors using the senior centers.

Oklahoma City Council member David Greenwell. File photo