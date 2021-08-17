Former Secretary of State Pompeo coming to Oklahoma, headline Lankford campaign events

Patrick B. McGuigan

Oklahoma City – Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is coming to Oklahoma to headline a pair campaign events for U.S. Senator James Lankford, the state’s junior member serving in the upper chamber in Congress.

Pompeo, who served in the Trump administration, will travel to the University of Tulsa’s Lorton Performance Center for an event tomorrow morning (Wednesday, August 18).

Then, he will travel to Edmond and Oklahoma City, for a late afternoon event at Oklahoma Christian University’s Baugh Auditorium.

In early July, Pompeo endorsed Lankford’s reelection. He said in a statement sent to The City Sentinel and other news organizations, “James is a friend and a true patriot — a defender of religious freedom and the life of every child. He is also a tenacious fighter against DC’s bad spending habits. I’ve worked with James for years and I have seen his tireless efforts to ensure our American values were shared at home and abroad. James is committed to his faith and to our conservative values. We need more people like James who are willing to do the hard work it takes to save our country.”

Before his service as Secretary of State, Pompeo was President Trump’s director at the Central Intelligence Agency.

Before that, he served a Republican member of Congress from Kansas.

When he garnered the Pompeo endorsement last month, Senator Lankford said, “I am thankful for Mike’s friendship over the years and honored to have his endorsement as we continue to fight for the values of our state and nation.”

More than 80 statewide elected officials and many Republican members of the state Legislature have also endorsed Lankford.