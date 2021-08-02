First Americans Museum grand opening set for September 18 and 19

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The First Americans Museum (FAM) will officially open its doors to the public Sept. 18-19 for a Grand Opening Weekend celebration full of entertainment, cultural demonstrations and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Tickets are now on sale for $5 per person, per day and can be purchased exclusively through the museum’s website. Admission for FAM members and children under 3 is free. Due to expected large crowds, all tickets must be purchased in advance of opening weekend.

“We are thrilled to share with the public a premier venue dedicated to the history, art and cultural lifeways of First Americans in Oklahoma. We invite everyone to the long-awaited opening of FAM in September,” said James Pepper Henry, FAM director and CEO.

“Those who attend the Grand Opening will be among the first to experience a national treasure that will be enjoyed for decades to come.”

The museum will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, with a tribal procession of 39 distinct tribal nations taking place at 10:30 a.m., followed by remarks from tribal, city and museum leaders. To view a complete list of Grand Opening Weekend entertainment, activities, shopping and dining options, visit fam.ok.org.

During Grand Opening Weekend only, no onsite parking will be available, with the exception of parking provided for visitors with disability parking placard credentials. FAM is finalizing details for offsite paid parking and will provide updates on the museum’s website as more information becomes available.

Free parking shuttle services will be available to transport visitors all weekend to and from designated parking sites, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and running throughout the weekend’s scheduled events. The use of rideshare services is strongly encouraged.

To ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, FAM is following CDC COVID-19 guidelines for large group events. The museum’s campus will operate with timed entry tickets to ensure visitors have ample space to observe social distancing. Due to observance of health and safety protocols regarding capacity in enclosed spaces, access to FAM exhibition galleries may be limited on opening weekend. FAM encourages visitors to return on a future date to explore the extensive exhibit galleries.

FAM is committed to providing universal access to our museum’s campus and all events. Please contact FAM ([email protected] ) to request additional disability accommodations. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accessibility needs.

About FAM – First Americans Museum celebrates our shared American history through the collective stories of 39 distinct tribal nations in Oklahoma today. The museum promotes awareness and educates the broader public about the unique cultures, diversity, history, contributions, and resilience of the First American nations. The 175,000 sq ft museum is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City.