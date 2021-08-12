Discount Oklahoma State Fair Tickets on Sale – Fair scheduled for September 16-26.

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tickets to the events and attractions at the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair have gone on sale. The 2021 Oklahoma State Fair runs Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 26.

Prior to Opening Day, “you can save when you purchase advance outside gate admission tickets at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online at okstatefair.com or by calling 405-948-6800,” Fair officials said in a recent press release.

Advance gate tickets are also available at metro area OnCue stores, beginning in mid-August, each year. Season passes are not available at OnCue.

Adults (ages 12+): $8

Children (ages 6-11): $4

Season Passes: $25

During the Fair, outside gate admission tickets are available at the ticket booths outside each gate.

Adults (ages 12+): $12

Children (ages 6-11): $6

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE

Season Pass: $30

“Disney on Ice presents “Dream Big” – will be featured in the Jim Norick arena. In addition, see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will be performing nine shows in Jim Norick Arena.

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big tickets start at just $20 and include an outside gate. An additional outside gate admission ticket is required if event tickets are purchased after September 15, 2021.

Unlimited Carnival Ride Armbands From July 20 through September 15. ”You can save $15 when you purchase an advance unlimited carnival ride armband.”

Armbands can be purchased at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online or by calling 405-948-6800. A convenience charge may apply. Monday – Thursday: $20, regular $35 Friday — Sunday: $30, regular $45.

Special event announcements and general updates for the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will be released as information becomes available. To stay up-to-date on all the things the State Fair, visit okstatefair.com.