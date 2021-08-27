The 2021 Paseo Arts Festival is just days away!

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The long-awaited 44th Annual Paseo Arts Festival is just days away taking place on Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. with live music until 10 p.m., and Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The festival, which usually occurs in May on Memorial Day Weekend, was moved temporarily due to COVID-19. All precautions are being taken following CDC guidelines. “We want the community to feel safe as best they can considering the current conditions. We support mask wearing, frequent hand sanitizer use and social distancing wherever possible,” says PAA Executive Director Amanda Bleakley.

Visitors will enjoy almost 100 nationally acclaimed visual artists, who fill the Historic Paseo Arts District with original artwork: everything from painting, ceramics and photography to woodworking, glass, sculpture and jewelry.

Voted Best Free Entertainment in Oklahoma Gazette’s 2020 Best of OKC, The festival is also famous for its more than 50 musicians and live performers on two stages who donate their time and talents to support the Paseo.

The food court is sure to please and will feature 20 food and drink vendors with traditional and not-so-traditional festival treats, both savory and sweet.

Think gyros, Asian food, monster wraps, grilled sirloin on a stick and tacos.

Returning this year are craft beers on tap featuring Kona Big Wave, Stella Artois and Golden Road Mango all ice old and served by the south stage and of course staple Budweiser products at all three beverage tents.

The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association. The money raised through beverage and merchandise sales directly supports the mission of the 501(c)3 nonprofit, and is used to put on your favorite Paseo programs and events provided to the community year-round, such as Fairy Ball, Magic Lantern, SPACE, FEAST and First Friday Gallery Walks.

For more information visit thepaseo.org or call (405) 525- 2688.

The Paseo Arts Festival is the largest annual fundraiser for the Paseo Arts Association. Photo provided.