State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, named state director for Women in Government

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, was recently chosen to be an Oklahoma State Director for Women in Government.

Women In Government (WIG), headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a national non-profit, non-partisan organization of women state legislators. According to a legislative press release, “For more than 30 years, WIG has provided leadership opportunities, expert forums, and educational resources to address and resolve complex public policy issues to all women state legislators across the country.”

In her statement sent to The City Sentinel, Rep. Provenzano said, “The mission of this organization can’t be understated. For most of our country’s history, the government has been a male-dominated arena. That is changing. We are beginning to see more parity. There is a lot of work left to do, but with organizations like Women in Government, I know we can get there.”

As a non-partisan organization, WIG aims to have party parity in all leadership positions, with up to four State Directors in each state from both houses with all parties represented.

“State Directors are WIG’s go-to ambassadors in the states,” said Lindsey Eggsware, communications coordinator for WIG. “Appointed by a national Board of Directors comprised entirely of elected state legislators, State Directors are legislative leaders who keep WIG informed about pressing policy issues in their states.”

Provenzano hopes to use her position to connect with more state lawmakers both in Oklahoma and across the country.

“One of the beauties of having fifty states is that we can learn from each other,” Provenzano said.

“I hope that involvement in this organization will lead to better policy for Oklahomans. I am appreciative of this opportunity and look to make the most of it.”