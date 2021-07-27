Skirvin and Paseo name Petra Germany as 2021-2022 Artist in Residence

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Skirvin Hilton Hotel and Paseo Arts Association have named Petra Germany as its ninth artist for their Artist in Residence SPACE program. A designer and producer of pop-culture jewelry for gamers, geeks, and cosplayers (costume play) through Etsy, conventions, and personal commissions, Petra will work in the Skirvin’s studio space through January 2022.

“We are delighted to have our SPACE (Skirvin Paseo Artists Creativity Exposition) program back open at The Skirvin Hilton,” said Amanda Bleakley, executive director of the Paseo Arts Association. “This is a partnership that began in 2012 and continues to be highly sought after and was the first of its kind in the state of Oklahoma.”

SPACE is a unique urban artist in residence program in which members of the Paseo Arts Association can apply for a yearlong on-site residency in Oklahoma City’s premier downtown landmark hotel, according to Bleakley.



The Skirvin’s Artist in Residence program provides a one of a kind studio space where the artist can create his/her work. The program reinforces the importance of arts in the community while giving hotel guests and visitors the opportunity to observe Oklahoma artists and participate in the creative process.

As the SPACE Artist in Residence, Petra invites guests of all ages to an in-depth experience with their favorite characters, which will offer local residents insights into various creative techniques that may find practical application in the Oklahoma film industry, which is taking on a new level of interest in the state, the press release stated.



Petra plans on creating a detailed costume and a series of props per month, with materials sourced from local businesses wherever possible.



Inspired by different genres like Science Fiction, Fantasy, Historical, or Western, these would correspond with pop culture trends like Marvel (Black Widow), DC (Wonder Woman, The Suicide Squad), Hamilton, Fantastic Beasts, and classic films such as Star Wars or Frozen.

Themed workshops for all skill levels on costuming basics such as pattern making, sewing, leatherworking, or EVA foam builds, will offer a new experience for all participants.



Guests will be able to view costumes, handle props and enjoy taking photos with Petra in costumed character. Small accessories and craft kits will be available for sale.



All projects are family friendly, non-hazardous, and compliant with COVID-19 safety protocols.

A reception was held in Petra’s honor on July 23, at the Skirvin, located at One Park Avenue in Oklahoma City.

For over 100 years, the Skirvin Hilton Hotel has been a supporter of the arts. Throughout its history, the Skirvin has showcased all of the major arts organizations, including the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, the Oklahoma Theater Center, the Oklahoma City Ballet, and Allied Arts.

“We are proud to again partner with the Paseo Arts Association showcasing our city’s diverse art community and providing a platform to challenge, enlighten and creatively engage our guests,” said Skip Harless, General Manager of The Skirvin.



“It was immediately apparent that Petra’s energy and fresh approach to engaging others with her unique art was perfect for the restart of this program,” Harless added. “We are thrilled to have her in our Space and cannot wait for everyone to experience Petra in action.”

For more information, visit skirvinhilton.com.