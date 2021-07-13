Registration opens for the 38th Redbud Classic in September

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City’s 38th annual Redbud Classic is set for Saturday, September 11. Registration is now open for all Redbud events set for the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12.



The 2021 Redbud Classic will feature events for the whole family including the 10-, 30- and 40-Mile Bike Tours, a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run, in addition to two inaugural events, the 50-Mile Fondo and the 1-Mile Woof Walk.



The events continue on Sunday, Sept. 12, with 5K and 10K timed runs, 5K Wheelchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and 2-Mile Baby Stroller Derby.



New this year, immediately following the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run, the 1-Mile Woof Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration costs $15 per dog and each owner will receive a medal along with a bandana for their pet. Dogs are required to be leashed at all times, with no retractable leashes allowed.



Each year, the Redbud Foundation Board of Directors selects an Oklahoma City nonprofit organization with whom to partner and serve as the beneficiary of event proceeds. Multiple agencies apply to the Redbud Classic as potential beneficiaries.



The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League (OKC PAL), a nonprofit organization whose mission is provide athletic programs, leadership skills training and service opportunities to the students and schools involved in their programs, was originally chosen as the 2020 beneficiary and continues to serve as the 2021 beneficiary since the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Redbud has raised more than $900,000 for local nonprofits in Oklahoma since our first race in 1983,” said Redbud Classic Race Director Kristin Hersom. “After such a tumultuous year, we are honored to bring the tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy back to Oklahoma City this fall.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League as the 2021 beneficiary and look forward to providing race participants with the opportunity to help students create a healthy, active lifestyle and receive quality mentorship from our community’s local heroes.”



OKC PAL works in partnership with the Oklahoma City Police Department to serve students and schools in Oklahoma City. OKC PAL’s mission is to create a safe place for kids to participate in sports and leadership and to strengthen the relationship between police officers and youth. The nonprofit works to drive change by providing positive opportunities for the youth they serve.



“We are thankful to be chosen as the beneficiary of Redbud and can’t think of a better way to support our organization and our students,” OKC PAL Executive Director Mark Eby said.



“The Oklahoma City Police Athletic League has worked to create an environment where kids are taught the importance of teamwork, leadership and pursuing an active lifestyle, and we appreciate the opportunity Redbud has given us to share our message,” Eby stated.



The Redbud Classic events continue past the finish line with the Redbud BASH. The BASH will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, at 12 p.m. in the finish area at Nichols Hills Plaza.



There will be a variety of food from local food trucks, beverages from COOP Ale Works and other sponsors, free family-friendly games and activities, music and other entertainment.



Registration is available online, or you may register in person at the Redbud Classic registration office, Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.



By registering early and online at redbud.org, participants are more likely to receive their choice of T-shirt size as well as a timing tag.



Until Sept. 6, early-bird registration fees are $35 for the running/walking events, $40 for the cycling tours and $60 for multi-day registration. Registration fees for the 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run and the Woof Walk are $15.

For complete 2021 event details including start times, course maps and registration information, visit redbud.org.

Oklahoma City’s 38th annul Redbud Classic is set for Saturday, Sept. 11. Registration is now open for all Redbud events set for the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12. Photo provided.

New to the Redbud Classic this year, immediately following the 1-Mile Kid’s Fun Run, the 1-Mile Woof Walk will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11. Photo provided.