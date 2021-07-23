Oklahoma State Representative John Talley of Stillwater will lead Interim Study on Opioid Prescriptions



The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater, will lead a group of lawmakers investigating clinical outcomes of patients with pain following policies resulting in rapid reductions in opioid prescribing.

According to a press release early this week from House staff, “The study seeks to examine the effects of the restrictions on prescribed pain medication implemented within the state following the enactment of Senate Bill 1446 in November 2018.”

Talley said his goal is to bring together researchers, physicians, patients and policy analysts to hear multiple perspectives on the impacts of existing policies and if they have helped reduce opioid addiction in Oklahoma, as well as examine how these changes have affected patients and their ability to access the treatment they need.

“From the start, there should have been metrics in place to measure the clinical outcomes of patients impacted by laws enacted to address the opioids crisis,” Talley said in the earlier release. “It’s my hope that this study, if approved, will allow us to ensure these well-intentioned policies address the real issue while limiting unintended consequences.”

Working with Rep. Talley on the study will be Rep. Preston Stinson, R-Edmond, and

Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee.

“This is a complex issue without a one size fits all solution,” Stinson said. “I look forward to hearing from all stakeholders to ensure that our laws are appropriate, safe, and adequate to address patients’ needs.”

The interim study request was filed under the number 21-105, and included in the long listing of studies set to unfold between early August and November 5.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, announced approval of 113 interim studies late afternoon on Friday, July 23.