Oklahoma City Museum of Art: French Film Week 2021

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – In commemoration of Bastille Day, The Oklahoma City Museum of Art’s (OKCMOA) yearly celebration of the best of classic and contemporary French cinema returns to the Noble Theater. Beginning on Friday, July 16 and running through Sunday, July 18, Museum Films’ French Film Week series presents a curated festival of crowd-pleasing hits and festival favorites.

“We’re pleased to relaunch our popular French Film Week series with a vibrant mix of rediscovered classics and acclaimed new releases,” said Lisa K. Broad, Head of Film Programming. “We’re especially excited to be one of a handful of theaters across the country to screen François Ozon’s beautiful new period drama ‘Summer of 85’ on 35mm film.”

“For the first time ever, this year’s series also has a virtual component,” Broad added in a press release sent to The City Sentinel newspaper and other news organizations. “As a complement to French Film Week screenings in the Noble Theater, we’re making a collection of acclaimed and award-winning French short films available to watch at home in our virtual cinema.”

French Film Week tickets are now on sale. Prices are $5 for OKCMOA Film Society members, $6 for Museum members, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (62+), college students with IDs and teens ages 13 to 18 and $6 for children 12 and under. Virtual Cinema passes for the New French Shorts 2021 program are $10.

French Film Week opens with a stunning new 4K restoration of rediscovered 60s classic “La Piscine,” a gorgeous tale of sun-soaked passion, rivalry and suspicion starring Alain Delon, Romy Schneider and Jane Birkin.

Official Cannes selections include “Summer of 85” and “Spring Blossom.” A magnetic lead performance from art-house icon Isabelle Huppert comes in “Mama Weed,” a witty crime caper based on Hannelore Cayre’s international bestseller, “The Godmother.” The final film in the series, “Perfumes” is a sparkling ode to the power of scent, starring celebrated actress Emmanuelle Devos.

Museum Films will continue to showcase the best of French cinema throughout the month of July with Quentin Dupieux’s wonderfully weird new comedy “Mandibles,” and new restorations of Jean-Pierre Melville’s virtuosic heist film “Le Cercle Rouge” and Melvin Van Peebles groundbreaking Paris-set debut feature “The Story of a Three-Day Pass.”

For more information on the French Film Week programming and upcoming Museum Films events, visit okmoa.com/films.

Based on The Godmother by Hannelore Cayre, Mama Weedis a clever French crime caper featuring Isabelle Huppert, Saturday, July 17 5:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

French actress Emmanuelle Devos stars as a reclusive perfume designer in the comedy-drama ‘Perfumes, during French Film Week 2021 (Sunday, July 18 at 12:30 p.m.) at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.