OKC Zoo offers free general admission on select weekday afternoons In August

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will offer free general admission on weekday afternoons during the first three weeks of August: 2–6; 9–13; and 16–20, 2021.



Discover the OKC Zoo’s animal family and habitats at no cost on the following dates:

Monday, August 2 through Friday, August 6, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

*Online reservations open at noon on Monday, July 26 for this week.

Monday, August 9 through Friday, August 13, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

*Online reservations open at noon on Monday, August 2 for this week.

Monday, August 16 through Friday, August 20, from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

*Online reservations open at noon on Monday, August 9 for this week.

Guests making an online reservation at okczoo.org/tickets will receive free general Zoo admission during this special offer. Capacity is limited to six people per reservation.



ZOOfriends members will also need to make reservations during these specific weeks.



Attendance will be limited each afternoon to ensure social distancing among guests while in the park and a great Zoo experience for everyone. This offer applies to all guests – adults, seniors and children. Children two and under are always free and do not require a reservation. Additional Zoo discounts and coupon vouchers are not valid during this promotion.

“The OKC Zoo strives to connect all Oklahomans with the world’s vanishing wildlife and wild places,” said Dwight Lawson, Executive Director/CEO for the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden. “Our free weekday afternoon promotion is one of the Zoo’s many access programs that provide an enriching experience for families at a discounted rate or no cost at all.”

During your Zoo adventure, guests can add these one-of-kind Zoo attractions and experiences to their afternoon visit: DINO SAFARI, Elephant Express Tram, camel rides, Endangered Species Carousel, Explorikeet feedings, giraffe feedings, sea lion presentation and Stingray Bay – all available for the summer season. Daily capacity will be limited for each attraction.



Guests can pre-purchase tickets for all Zoo rides and attractions when they make their online reservation at okczoo.org/tickets or purchase them in the park.



The Oklahoma City Zoo is currently in its summer hours and open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry no later than 4 p.m. Attendees can purchase advance tickets at okczoo.org/tickets to avoid the entry lines.



Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the OKC Zoo is a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.



Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts.



To learn more about Zoo happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.