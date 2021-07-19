OCU Law Alumni Association announces new board members

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter –

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University School of Law has announced five new Alumni Association Board members beginning July 1 for the 2021-2022 year. Lauren Brown, Benjamin Grubb, Kari Hawthorne, Katherine Mazaheri and Kelli Stump each will serve a three-year term.

A 2013 OCU School of Law graduate, Lauren Brown serves as corporate counsel at Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc., where she directs and manages corporate governance for more than 50 private entities. While at OCU Law, she was Oklahoma City University Law Review staff editor, an Academic Scholar and recipient the CALI Award for Contracts I, Civil Procedure I, Torts I, Entertainment Law & Business, Military Law and Veterans Law. She graduated cum laude from OCU Law.

Also graduating from the school in 2013, Benjamin Grubb is an attorney at DeWitt, Paruolo & Meek. While in law school, he served as executive editor of the Oklahoma City University Law Review and authored Exorcising Ghosts of the Past: An Exploration of Alcoholic Beverage Regulation in Oklahoma, which was published in 2012. Grubb also was an active member of Phi Delta Phi and the William J. Holloway Jr. American Inn of Court. He received numerous honors, including CALI awards in Litigation Practice Sequence and Legal Research and Writing.

Kari Hawthorne is a 2006 graduate from OCU Law. A partner at Johnson Hanan Vosler Hawthorne & Snider, she defends a variety of individual and corporate clients in medical malpractice and personal injury cases in civil district, appellate, and administrative proceedings. Hawthorne is AV Preeminent rated from Martindale Hubbell and a barrister in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Inn of Court. She is a member of the Defense Research Institute, a board member of the Oklahoma Association of Defense Counsel, and sits on the Bench and Bar Committee of the OBA.

Graduating in 2007, Katherine Mazaheri is founding member and attorney at Mazaheri Law, where she is a trial lawyer who represents plaintiff employees in all areas of employment law, including litigation in state and federal courts, mediation, and before administrative agencies such as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Department of Labor and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. She was AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell in 2019, AV Peer Review by Martindale Hubbell for 2020 and listed as a 2020 Super Lawyer Rising Star. Mazaheri is delegate to the Oklahoma Bar Association House of Delegates, vice chair of the Labor and Employment Board of the Oklahoma Bar Association, 2021 board of directors for Oklahoma Lawyers for Children and is on the board of directors for the Oklahoma County Bar Association.

Kelli Stump is a 2006 alumna and the owner of Kelli Stump PLLC, whose primary focus is on family-based immigration, complex deportation with emphasis on “crimmigration” matters leading to inadmissibility and deportability and federal litigation in the immigration context.



Stump has been recognized as a Rising Star for Super Lawyers in Oklahoma and was selected by her peers to be included in Best Lawyers in America, where she was named 2021 “Lawyer of the Year” for Immigration Law in Oklahoma City. Stump is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, where currently serves as 2nd vice president of the National Executive Committee. She has also served on the board of directors for the Oklahoma County Bar Association.

As members of the Alumni Association Board, they will work to support current students, foster relationships between alumni and students and advance the mission of excellence in legal education at the school.

OCU School of Law is located in the heart of Oklahoma’s capital city. Founded in 1902, it has cultivated the legal leaders of a worldwide community. Home to many clinics and programs, OCU School of Law offers students immediate, real-world experiences in business, criminal, and family law.

Oklahoma City University School of Law, fully approved by the American Bar Association, is a member of the Association of American Law Schools. It serves a diverse student body of approximately 400. Oklahoma City University School of Law’s nearly 7,000 alumni practice in every state and several foreign countries.



For more information on the school and its clinics, visit law.okcu.edu.