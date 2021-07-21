Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma to host Fashion Show for 85th anniversary

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Oklahoma City – Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) will host its inaugural “Work the Runway” fashion show from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20. The fashion show fundraising event will celebrate the 85th anniversary of Goodwill and years of transforming Oklahoma lives since the nonprofit was founded in 1936.

“Our mission is to help people overcome challenges to employment,” Goodwill CEO Jim Priest said. “The Work the Runway fashion show is just one way we are celebrating our 85th anniversary. We are proud of the work we’ve done and look forward to continuing our efforts to provide Oklahomans with the resources they need to get back on their feet.”

Goodwill employees and local social media influencers will come together to showcase and model different styles of outfits found at a local Goodwill store. The interactive fashion show will feature music by DJ’s Carte Blanche and an art display showcasing recycled items.

There will also be a fashion boutique with high-end items found at Goodwill’s central Oklahoma stores. Items include an Epiphone electric guitar, vintage camera and Coach purse, to name a few. The event will benefit Goodwill employment services, including the new mobile Job Connection Center.

Over the past 85 years, Goodwill has helped Oklahomans overcome challenges to employment by providing job training and skills to those in need. The Job Connection Center and Goodwill Career Pathways Institute give many community members free access to training in computer skills, money management, job applications and more. The new mobile unit will travel throughout central Oklahoma, enabling more people to receive these resources.

Oklahomans are invited to attend Work the Runway at the Oklahoma Contemporary located at 11 NW 11th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73103 .

Limited quantities of individual tickets can be purchased at worktherunway.com. Additionally, there are multiple sponsorship opportunities available.

Presenting sponsors for this event are Whitten Burrage Law Firm and Mathis Brothers Furniture and additional sponsors include Jones PR, Complete Alarm Technology Systems, Enable Midstream Partners, Immediate Care OK and Insurica.

To learn about Goodwill and its mission, visit www.okgoodwill.org.

About Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma: Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma is a community-based, nonprofit agency in Central Oklahoma with one outlet store, 24 retail stores and 17 attended donation centers and a Job Connection Center throughout 37 counties. Goodwill is a sustainable social enterprise that funds job training programs, employment placement services and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items. To find a Goodwill location near you, use the online locator at okgoodwill.org.

In 1962, Goodwill of Oklahoma employees Roger Oliver and Rob Jenks were hard at work helping Oklahomans to ‘get that good feeling’ through support of the agency’s vital work. Provided Photo.

Energetic Boy Scouts are pictured assisting Goodwill Industries of Oklahoma in a past clothing drive. Provided Photo.