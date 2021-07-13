Fourth annual FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest takes flight August 13-14

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

SHAWNEE, OK–The FireLake Fireflight Balloon Festival will once again take to the skies over Shawnee August 13 – 14. Presented by Citizen Potawatomi Nation (CPN), the FireLake Fireflight Balloon Fest is Oklahoma’s largest hot air balloon festival. The event will feature 20 hot air balloons, live entertainment, family activities, a 5K fun run, fireworks and more.

The highly anticipated two-day event takes place at the Raymond Peltier Park, located at 1702 S Gordon Cooper Drive in Shawnee. on Friday, August 13 and Saturday, August 14.

Entry to the festival is free. Balloon launches are set to begin at 7 a.m. both days of the festival.

The Fireflight 5K Fun Run will take place at the Fireflight Balloon Festival on Saturday, August 14 from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m. The event will begin at Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center, 1899 Gordon Cooper Drive, Shawnee OK 74801. Entry fee is $40.

Outdoor activities include food trucks, inflatables for kids, a splash pad, carnival, and a petting zoo. Artists, craftspeople, and retailers will offer a variety of merchandise at the vendor market. In addition, the Outdoor Nation Expo – a hunting and fishing trade show—will take place at the FireLake Arena.

In the evenings, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy live music on the festival grounds from artists like Vince Van and the Outlaws and singer, songwriter Craig Morgan.

Guests will have a chance to ride in hot air balloons and enjoy the entertainment from a birds’ eye view.

Balloon basket sizes vary and are dependent on weight capacity. Most baskets can accommodate 2-4 passengers. Every effort will be made to put all passengers together when possible.

All flights are completely dependent on weather and flights are strictly under the direction of the Balloonmeister. Sometimes, due to impending weather and wind conditions, balloons will launch early or late…or not at all.

A typical balloon flight is approximately three hours from set-up through pack-up, with the actual flight lasting approximately 30-60 minutes depending on wind. All balloon flights will launch from the festival site. Passengers will be returned to the festival site in the balloon’s chase vehicle.

All passengers are required to wear closed-toe shoes, long pants and avoid loose clothing. Passengers that do not follow the dress code will not be allowed to fly.

For questions about rides, contact Christel at Kansas City AeroSports at [email protected] or 816-588-2730.

Following the spectacular balloon display, fireworks will light up the sky Friday night.

For more information on the FireLake FireFlight Balloon Fest and a detailed schedule of events, visit firelakeballoonfest.com.

The FireLake Fireflight 5K Fun Run will take place at the Fireflight Balloon Festival on Saturday, August 14 from 6:30 – 8:00 a.m., beginning at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center. Facebook photo

