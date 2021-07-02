Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel
For more than a year, Ellyn Novak Hefner guided The City Sentinel newspaper’s coverage of Oklahoma’s STABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) program. STABLE accounts were already a wonderful mechanism for the support of special needs children, young adults, and their families. This spring, the Legislature approved and Governor Stitt signed a measure making the STABLE accounts have equal tax benefits to an Oklahoma college savings account … providing another reason for Oklahomans with disabilities to save.
I previously reported on and applauded this important reform. I am appreciative of the leadership Ellyn provided for this cause – including her indispensable role in our coverage and advancement of this worthy cause.
More on Ellyn Novak Hefner: She is the Chartered Special Needs Consultant (ChSNC) and a financial professional with Arogos Financial advisors. She helps families with access to information, specialists, financial products and services that can help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and special needs. Ellyn serves on the Daily Living Center board and as a board member for the Santa Fe Family Life Center in Oklahoma City. She is the past-president of the National Non-profit organization, Sotos Syndrome Support Association. She is an ambassador for the ABLE account in the state of Oklahoma, OKSTABLE. Ellyn lives in Oklahoma City and is the proud mom of three children.
Note: This story is featured in the July 2021 print edition of The City Sentinel, an independent, non-partisan and locally-owned newspaper based in Oklahoma City.
Ellyn Hefner: State Law to help those with special needs
