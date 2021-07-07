Cristo Rey Oklahoma City to host an evening of Royals, Judy Love will receive Legacy Award

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School (Cristo Rey OKC) will commemorate the success of its students while enjoying An Evening of Royals. The second annual event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club to celebrate students, community supporters and Corporate Work Study Partners.

“After the last year of obstacles and challenges our students have had to overcome, we look forward to finally being able to celebrate our students’ hard work, an honor they have earned and deserve now more than ever,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “Additionally, we will be recognizing special individuals including our Corporate Work Study Partners and those in the community who support our mission.”

An Evening of Royals will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and celebratory program at 7 p.m. Co-chaired by Bob and Heather Ross, this event will also honor Judy Love as the recipient of the Cristo Rey OKC Legacy Award and The Boldt Company as the school’s Corporate Work Study Partner of the Year. The Cristo Rey OKC Legacy Award recognizes an individual whose ideals, influence and accomplishments on behalf of distinguished record of community service throughout his/her life have left a lasting, positive impression with the Cristo Rey community.

“We are deeply grateful to Judy and proud to recognize her for being such an integral part of the Cristo Rey OKC launch in 2018 and our school’s early success,” Carter continued. “Judy has been nothing short of miraculous for our school and has done so much for the Oklahoma City community, much more than people know.”



About Cristo Rey Oklahoma City: Cristo Rey OKC Catholic High School is a Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, knowledge, purpose and service. A member of the national Cristo Rey Network of 37 schools, Cristo Rey OKC combines rigorous academics with real-world work experience, seeking to prepare their students for success in college and life. As part of Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Work Study Program, students work one day a week in professional settings, earning a majority of their own tuition.

Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Lauren Paternostro via email at [email protected]. For more information about this event, visit here.

Supporters of Cristo Rey Catholic High School gathered in 2019 to celebrate the school’s service to students, families and the broader community. Photo Provided