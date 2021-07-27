COCAR Invites Attendees to Sixth Annual Commercial Real Estate Summit

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

The Central Oklahoma Commercial Association of REALTORS® (COCAR) is hosting their sixth annual Commercial Real Estate Summit on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the University of Central Oklahoma Nigh Center in Edmond.

The CRE Summit will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., hosting breakfast and lunch keynote speakers with various educational tracks throughout the day.

COCAR has again partnered with Dr. David Chapman, Associate Professor of Real Estate at UCO, to benefit the UCO Real Estate Foundation Scholarship Fund. UCO is the state’s only university level academic program in the real estate industry.

A to Z Inspection is the Presenting Sponsor of the 2021 CRE Summit.

Conference tracks include CCIM, Disruptive Issues in Commercial Real Estate, Finance & Appraiser and County Assessor. Morning speakers will cover topics such as Financial Modeling for Development, Use of Oklahoma School Land Trust Properties in Commercial Developments and an oil and gas update post pandemic.

A few of the afternoon speaker topics include The McGirt Decision and its Impact on Real Estate, The Growing Film Industry and its Impact on Real Estate and Valuation of Cannabis Grow Facilities.

Visit commercialoksummit.org to see the entire schedule.

Registration to attend the CRE Summit is now open with tickets starting at $125. Register for the Summit here.

For more information, such as sponsoring the CRE Summit, visit commercialoksummit.org.