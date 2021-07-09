Clear the shelter: Free dog and cat adoptions this weekend at overcrowded OKC Animal Welfare

The City Sentinel, Staff Report





Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving fees for a final weekend this Saturday and Sunday, July 10-11, for dog and cat adoptions to clear space at its overcrowded shelter and save lives.

The shelter is nearly at full capacity for cats and 166 percent capacity for dogs after a wave of incoming homeless pets this spring and summer. Making room for more dogs and cats in the shelter is needed to save lives.

“We’ve been waiving adoption fees for a while this summer, and it has helped ease the most severe overcrowding. But we really need to clear the shelter this weekend and give us some breathing room to take in more animals and save more lives,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “It’s the perfect time to welcome a pet into your home if you’re ready for it. With so many adoptable animals in the shelter, everyone can find a good fit.”

All adoptable animals at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered.

OKC Animal Welfare – 2811 S.E. 29th Street – is open for adoptions from noon to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays. For more information, visit okc.gov/animalwelfare or call (405) 297-3100.