August Art at Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk (August 6)

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. Restaurants will be open for dining, patio seating and takeout.

The next First Friday Gallery Walk is set for August 6, 6- 9 p.m. and there is a great lineup of art, music and creativity this month.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is excited to feature two exhibits in August, a small group show featuring work by Fryda Fernandez, Jesse Baggett and Matthew Ferree in Gallery One and in Gallery Two,Tour de Quartz, featuring artwork by students at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI).

Gallery One will showcase vibrant narrative art by Fryda Fernandez, Jesse Baggett and Matthew Ferree. Baggett’s work celebrates the places she has lived and loved by using the imagery of local wildlife, while Fernandez derives a great deal of inspiration from her Mexican heritage and her work represents the music, dance and folklore that she has experience.

Ferree’s work seeks to capture the authentic character of artists, animals, and natural landscapes as a beautiful collection of acrylic, oil and watercolor pieces.

(And take note: The back gallery in the PACC will also be displaying the Oklahoma State Fair Student Show from August 16-27.)

Gallery Two is exhibiting Tour de Quartz, an annual exhibition featuring the artwork of students attending the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute (OSAI). This year OSAI will feature 49 works from 19 photography and 30 drawing and painting students.

During their time at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, students are immersed in one of eight artistic disciplines taught by nationally renowned artists. OSAI is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. 10 restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

It’s never too early to make plans to experience the best in arts and entertainment in Oklahoma City. Makes plans now to attend the “hot” August shows on historic Paseo Drive.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) will feature two exhibits in August, including a small group show featuring work by Fryda Fernandez. Photo provided.