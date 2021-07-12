Adults can now apply for Medicaid Expansion at Variety Care

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Variety Care, Inc. is now accepting SoonerCare patients. Eligible adults can be approved for Oklahoma’s SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion at Variety Care.



The state’s largest community health center, Variety Care, offers Certified Application Counselors (CAC) at locations across the Oklahoma City Metro, including Norman and Yukon, and rural facilities to help Oklahomans apply.

“Variety Care is one of the best options in Oklahoma for patients seeking health care benefits through Medicaid expansion,” Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Application difficulty often hinders eligible candidates from applying for benefits, creating another roadblock to health care.

As of July 1, SoonerCare has expanded to include low-income adults ages 19 to 64. This means patients can receive services including annual wellness visits, birth control, vaccinations and more at greatly reduced prices or for no-cost.

Variety Care patients who are currently enrolled in SoonerCare do not need to take any action at this time.



“Variety Care removes these barriers by offering representatives at multiple health centers, conveniently located in underserved communities,” Carmichael said. “Approvals are available within minutes providing patients immediate access to Variety Care providers across 16 locations.”



In 2019, Variety Care provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 138,495 individuals through 318,740 encounters.



A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves all patients, regardless of insurance status, and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for everyone. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.

Medicaid Expansion is a public health insurance program that provides health care coverage to low-income families and individuals in Oklahoma that have no or inadequate insurance.

Right now, Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, SoonerCare, only covers children, pregnant women, elderly and disabled adults. However, Oklahoma is expanding eligibility requirements for SoonerCare to include low-income adults ages 19-64.

Currently, to qualify for SoonerCare, you must be a U.S citizen or U.S. resident, meet certain income requirements and one of the following criteria below:

Children (newborn up to 19 years of age)

Pregnant women (women of child bearing age)

Low income non-disabled adults (aged 19 – 64)

Individuals seeking family planning services (19 years of age and older)

Individuals seeking behavioral health services (no age limit)

Some individuals who would also qualify for the Insure Oklahoma program

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 16 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma.

To schedule an appointment with a Variety Care CAC, call 405-632-6688. For more information, visit varietycare.org/medicaid.

