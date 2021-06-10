Rep. Nicole Miller of Edmond named Legislator of the Year by Alzheimer’s Association

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Edmond, has been named Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for her efforts to bring transparency to memory care facilities and improve the lives of Oklahomans living with Alzheimer’s.

Miller is the author of House Bill 1794, the Alzheimer’s Dementia and Other Forms of Dementia Special Care Disclosure Act. The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in late May, requires the State Department of Health to examine and review certain forms for facilities providing Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

HB1794 also creates the Alzheimer-Dementia Disclosure Act Advisory Council, which would make recommendations to the State Commissioner of Health regarding how Oklahoma can best serve people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“I have been in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association on this legislation for a couple of years. Throughout the process, I have heard directly from Oklahomans who have loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia,” Miller said. “I’m honored to be recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association for the work we’ve accomplished together this session, but there remains more work to be done to provide quality care for the thousands of Oklahomans affected by Alzheimer’s disease.”

Sandi Pellow, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, praised Miller’s efforts.

“On behalf of the staff and board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, we are pleased to recognize Representative Nicole Miller as Legislator of the year for her leadership in House Bill 1794 and continued efforts to support the aging community in Oklahoma and families living with Alzheimer’s dementia,” Pellow said.

News of the award for Rep. Miller’s efforts was sent to The City Sentinel, CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations in a press release from the state House staff.

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurologic disorder that causes the brain to shrink, leading to decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills that affects ability to function independently. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.

June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

