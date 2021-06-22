ReMerge of Oklahoma County to host Fair Chance Employer Breakfast

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – ReMerge of Oklahoma County will host a Fair Chance Employer Breakfast on Tuesday, June 29 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event will be held at the Capitol View Event Center, 5201 N. Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City. This is a free event but registration is required.

ReMerge’s Fair Chance Employer Breakfast is an opportunity for current fair chance employers to share their expertise and experiences with employing ReMerge mothers. It also provides an opportunity for those exploring the idea of becoming fair chance employers to learn more about making this community commitment.



ReMerge is a pre-trial diversion program that provides a pathway for women facing non-violent felony charges in Oklahoma County to remain with their children and rebuild their lives.

ReMerge’s Education and Employment initiatives are focused on progressively advancing employment opportunities for ReMerge mothers so that they can earn a family-sustaining wage, rise above the cycle of poverty and incarceration, and develop a strong sense of purpose through work.

Studies show joblessness and the stigma attached to prior criminal justice-involvement are the biggest barriers to employment for any job seeker.



More than 70 million Americans have some kind of justice involvement. Employers who exclude these potential employees are dramatically reducing their chance at tapping a diverse, talented and hard-working candidate pool.

Attendees of the Fair Chance Employer Breakfast can expect to learn the following: The definition of fair chance employment and why organizations should become or continue to be a fair chance employer; How to begin creating a workplace culture that supports fair chance employment; Employer lessons learned: hiring expectations versus outcomes; Skills and characteristics of ReMerge fair chance hires; and ReMerge’s commitment to community organizations as a fair chance employer partner.

“Our purpose at Mosaic Personnel is Elevating Life through Work,” said Frank Smith, President of Mosaic Personnel Solutions. “Fair Chance Employment is a way to help improve our communities and our city.



“To be able to play a very small part in the journey of the ladies at ReMerge by helping with resume, interview and job skills was an honor. We loved it so much, we hired one of the ReMerge moms to join our recruiting team. We can’t wait to learn from her.”

The breakfast features a panel discussion by four ReMerge Fair Chance Employer partners in Oklahoma City and a ReMerge graduate.

Speakers will include Amy Hopmann: Chief Process Officer, Land Information Services, LLC; Dave Husted: Senior Vice President of Human Resources, M-D Building Products; Gabrielle Moon: Executive Director, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Childcare Centers: Tim Stear: Technical Operations Manager, DeatschWerks; and Jaimee Lee: ReMerge graduate, employed by SendaRide.

The event will open with a networking session from 7:30 – 7:55 a.m. followed by a Welcome from the host. Breakfast will be served from 8 – 8:15 a.m.

The panel discussion will take place from 8:15 – 8:45 a.m. followed by ReMerge’s commitment to support Fair Chance Employment goals. A question and answer session will conclude the event from 9:15 – 9:30 a.m.

ReMerge’s mission is to restore mothers and families through a comprehensive diversion program of treatment, recovery and hope. The organization serves mothers of minor children, who are facing non-violent felony charges in Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma has incarcerated more women per capita than anywhere else in the world for nearly three decades.



ReMerge utilizes evidence-based treatment and programming to provide comprehensive, wrap-around services like safe and sober housing, addiction recovery, healthcare, transportation, education, and pathways to employment for ReMerge mothers.



In 2010, the Inasmuch Foundation and the United Way of Central Oklahoma convened a group of 25 community leaders to address the rate at which Oklahoma incarcerates women and the trauma that occurs within a family when a mother goes to prison. This group identified an approach that would remove barriers and provide a path for more successful futures for mothers who battle cycles of trauma, poverty and incarceration.



Officially launched in 2011, ReMerge has graduated 149 women who parent a total of 372 children.



ReMerge has saved the state of Oklahoma more than $32 million dollars by providing a pathway for mothers to be restored to the community rather than incarcerated and separated from their children.

For more information, visit remergeok.org.

ReMerge of Oklahoma County will host a Fair Chance Employer Breakfast on June 29 featuring speakers Amy Hopmann, Chief Process Officer, Land Information Services, LLC; Dave Husted, Senior Vice President of Human Resources, M-D Building Products; and Gabrielle Moon, Executive Director, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Childcare Centers.