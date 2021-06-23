Painted Sky Opera’s ‘Madama Butterfly’ at Rose State College Saturday, June 26

Patrick B. McGuigan, The City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another creative collaboration to sustain world-quality arts and entertainment offerings in and around Oklahoma City will come to Rose State College’s Hudiburg Chevrolet Center this weekend. This Saturday evening, June 26 at 7:30 p.m., it’s time for Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” – aptly characterized as “heartbreaking and beautiful.”

Rose State promoters declared the story is one that “has entranced audiences for generations. From the exquisite tone-painting of Puccini’s orchestration to the evocative melodies to its engaging musical character development, Madama Butterfly shows Puccini at his most skilled.” Puccini considered it “the most felt and most expressive opera that I have conceived,” asserting his belief that the “music of this opera was dictated to me by God.”

Painted Sky’s own Tenor, Joel Burcham, plays Pinkerton, the callous lover – opposite internationally renowned superstar soprano Jinwon Park in the title role. Other production notes: “Baritone Jacob Lassetter appears as Sharpless after performances with Union Avenue Opera, Marble City Opera, Annapolis Opera, and Winter Opera St. Louis. OKC area performers mezzo-soprano Catherine McDaniel (Suzuki), baritone Andre Chiang (The Bonze/Yamadori), and tenor Jeffrey Picon (Goro) all return to Painted Sky Opera.”

Maestro Jan McDaniel will lead the musical accompaniment.

