OKCPS announces new principals and other leadership hires

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Public School District (OKCPS) has announced the selection of two new principals for the 2020-21 school year, one to lead Bodine Elementary and one to lead Adelaide Lee Elementary.



OKCPS has also announced the addition of an Instructional Leadership Director (ILD) and the creation of a new role, Executive Director of Equity, Inclusion and Achievement.

Joselyn Lundy will take the lead at Bodine Elementary after serving as the assistant principal at Coolidge Elementary for two years. Entering her 18th year in education, Lundy has served as a classroom teacher at Martin Luther King, Jr. and Linwood Elementary Schools, as well as teaching students in Texas and California.



Lundy also taught many years at Stanley Hupfeld Academy in Oklahoma City. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and her master’s from Lamar University. Lundy is replacing Ms. Candace Green who has taken a new role outside of the district.

Michelle Dominguez will take the lead principal role at Adelaide Lee Elementary after serving as the assistant principal there for two years. Dominguez is an alumni of U.S. Grant High School and began her career with OKCPS as a bilingual paraprofessional.



She has also been a teacher at Rockwood Elementary and an Assistant Principal at Capitol Hill Elementary.

Dominguez obtained both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Oklahoma. She is replacing Carson Aldridge, who is now the assistant director of online learning for OKCPS.

In addition, Dr. Shana Perry will leave her position as Elementary Instructional Leadership Director (ILD) to take on a new role within OKCPS as the Executive Director of Equity, Innovation and Achievement.



In this newly created role, Perry will serve as an advisor and resource for instructional leadership as the district continues our efforts to align with our vision for equity, which is a future in which social factors are not predictive of student outcomes.



Perry served as an Elementary ILD at OKCPS for the past 3 years and led 4 of our Innovative Transformation schools.



She earned her doctorate in education from Oklahoma State University, after completing her master’s at the University of Central Oklahoma and her bachelor’s at Oklahoma City University.

The district is also welcoming Tara Grandy as an Elementary Instructional Leadership Director (ILD), filling the role recently vacated by Dr. Perry.



Grandy has worked in public education for 17 years and is a proud graduate of Lawton High School. She was an elementary school teacher for Lawton Public Schools for nine and a half years, before being named assistant principal for Tomlinson Middle School, also in Lawton.



Four years later, she was named head principal of Tomlinson. Grandy earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cameron University.

OKCPS is still hiring for the 2021- 22 school year. For more information on current openings, visit okcps.org/careers.

