OCU resumes in-person auditions for music and theatre programs

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University’s music and theatre programs will return to in-person, on-campus auditions for prospective students looking to begin school in the fall semester.

Some undergraduate programs in the Wanda L. Bass School of Music and the School of Theatre are reinstating live auditions and interviews as a result of the improving COVID-19 conditions on campus and in the surrounding community. There will also be updated facemask guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Prospective students still have the option of submitting recorded video auditions or to audition virtually via the Acceptd platform.

“Along with the rest of the performing arts industry, we are excited to return to some of our more traditional practices, including live, in-person auditioning,” said Mark Parker, Dean of OCU Music and Theatre.

Music undergrad programs in instrumental performance will offer in-person audition options, while vocal programs still require auditions via Acceptd. Some theatre undergrad programs are accepting in-person interviews or auditions, depending on the program.

The Bass School of Music stages more than 250 events throughout the academic year, ranging from solo recitals to full-scale choral and orchestral works, as well as six opera and music theater productions.



Alumni have been recognized with Grammy, Emmy and Tony awards and have performed world-wide with leading symphony orchestras and military bands.



Alumni excellence in teaching has been celebrated with dozens of awards, including two recent Oklahoma state teacher of the year honorees.



The School of Theatre, recently among the fastest-growing programs in the nation, features numerous performance opportunities each year for students, including a four-show mainstage season, several Stage II productions emphasizing acting and directing, and the Out of the Box experimental theatre company.



The School of Theatre also partners with professional companies in the Oklahoma City area.

For more information about Bass School of Music admissions and the audition process, visit okcu.edu/music/admissions. For the School of Theatre, go to okcu.edu/theatre/admissions.