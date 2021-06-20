Local Business Owner Jack L. Werner Named to NSBA Leadership Council

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

Oklahoma City – Jack L. Werner, Owner of A to Z Inspections, was recently named to the

National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is a nonpartisan small-business advocacy organization. Werner, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote small business interests to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Werner. “Through NSBA’s Leadership Council I can help get the small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Werner has been involved with small business for 50 years. After returning from Vietnam, where he served two tours with the 4th Infantry Division, K Company, 75th Airborne Rangers, and completing his business degree at the University of Central Oklahoma, he served as a field representative for U.S. Rep. Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma City. Werner has employed his entrepreneurial skills in civic involvement, serving as president of the South Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce and South Oklahoma City Rotary, and teaching and mentoring many aspiring entrepreneurs.

Werner joined the NSBA Leadership Council to help tackle the issues facing small business,

including tax reform, regulatory restraint, and health care costs. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking among small-business advocates while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Jack Werner as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Jack Werner writes and speakers regularly in the Oklahoma City area. He is a regular columnist for The City Sentinel newspaper, an independent, non-partisan and locally-owned publication.

Learn more about Jack Werner and A to Z Inspections at www.atozinspections.com.

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit nsba.biz .

Note: Founded by Jack Werner in 2002, A to Z Inspections provides commercial property inspections throughout the southwest U.S., residential property inspections in Oklahoma, and ADA compliance inspections and is an approved federal contractor. Werner holds a degree in

construction from OSU and teaches home inspection licensing courses for Francis Tuttle CareerTech and Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) and Universal Design & Build courses for the NASB. He was named the 2019 CAPS national instructor of the year.



The staff of The City Sentinel extends congratulations to Jack for his business leadership and stellar community service.