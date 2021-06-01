Jump into June at the First Friday Gallery Walk

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. All of the Paseo galleries have reopened, some with abbreviated hours, and most will be open late for First Friday. Restaurants will be open for dining, patio seating and takeout. This month’s First Friday is June 4, from 6-9 p.m.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is pleased to feature two exhibits in June — in Gallery One, “Conflicted Harmonies” with art by George Oswalt, Marylee Wright, and John Wolfe, and in Gallery Two, “Living Impressions from the Past” art by Jann Jeffrey.

In June, the Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) will feature “Living Impressions from the Past” art by Jann Jeffrey in Gallery Two. Photo provided.

The PACC will limit capacity and require masks and social distancing. Both exhibits will be on display June 4-26 in the PACC at 3024 Paseo.

Conflicted Harmonies in Gallery One is comprised of three artists’ work.

George Oswalt will have a series of paintings on display that deal with weightlessness, loss, and life transitions with figures and objects in vivid colors, taking the viewer through time and space highlighting significant turning points in life.

John Wolfe is a realist painter and sculptor, working in multiple media on canvas and creating sculptures made with up-cycled or recycled pieces collected over the years.

Marylee Wright is a mixed media artist, using acrylic, alcohol ink, oils, watercolor, pottery, glass and metals, focusing heavily on texture when working on canvas to create dynamic and expressive paintings.

Each artists’ work reflects where they grew up, the people that have transitioned throughout their collective lives and how those people and places have affected them.

Gallery Two is exhibiting Living Impressions from the Past by Jann Jeffrey.

Jeffrey received a B.F.A. from the University of Oklahoma and completed glass training in Santa Fe with Bullseye Glass. Jeffrey creates glass work and paintings that are abstract interpretations of scenes or stories, hinting at recognizable images and are inspired by discoveries in her family history.

Jeffrey’s explores her personal image through unverified histories of the Anasazi people and lost lands of native people of Oklahoma. The color palette used in this body of work differs from the usual tones and hues seen in her work and encourage interpretation by the viewers imagination.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email [email protected]. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center will feature in June the exhibit “Conflicted Harmonies” with art by George Oswalt in Gallery One. Photo provided.