Join us in July for the First Friday Gallery Walk

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Each First Friday of the month, the community is invited to stroll the historic Paseo Arts District. Restaurants will be open for dining, patio seating and takeout. This month’s First Friday is July 2, from 6 to p.m. to 9 p.m. and there is a great lineup of art, music and creativity this month.

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center (PACC) is pleased to feature two exhibits in July, “Evolving in Solitude” by 2020-2021 PACC Artist in Residence Sam Charboneau in Gallery One and in Gallery Two, the annual Print on Paseo juried show by Kathleen Blake.

An opening reception will be held on Friday, July 2, 6 to 9 p.m. Both exhibits will be on display July 2-31 in the PACC at 3024 Paseo.

“Evolving in Solitude” in Gallery One by PACC Artist in Residence Sam Charboneau is a narrative photographic series that explores the life, death and a rebirth or call to action sounded by the dumpster fire known as 2020. Charboneau’s exhibit will feature an interactive installation in the back gallery of handmade human-sized flowers and shells for visitors to take photos with.

The series consists of five triptychs, each with an elemental theme sharing an intimate glimpse into a metamorphic change undergone from the quiet comforts of home. Beginning each triptych with the innocent and curious pupa stage, quickly moves into the growing contraction of the chrysalis. Ending each trio is the welcomed expanse, the spreading of the wings, the realization and acceptance to what is.

Gallery Two will be exhibiting “Print on Paseo” juried by Kathleen Blake, the Paseo Art Association’s annual juried printmaking exhibition will display a wide variety of printmaking of all styles and mediums in a fantastic display of the talent within the Oklahoma printmaking community.

The PAA strives to represent and spotlight the depth and diversity of Oklahoma printmakers, while offering the public an opportunity to learn about the different methods of printmaking through this exhibition.

The seventh annual Print on Paseo exhibition will open on July 2 First Friday and will be on display through July 31.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment — all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of other shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email [email protected]. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

