Cyndi Munson designated one of 2021’s 50 Top Influential Young Professionals

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Young Professionals recently recognized State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, as one of this year’s Top 50 Influential Young Professionals.

OKCYP’s annual list is comprised of outstanding young professionals who were selected by a special committee, which consisted of members of the public, leaders of influential organizations, and community leaders, according to the OKCYP website.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by my community alongside my peers and colleagues in the work we do to serve and give back to our neighbors throughout Oklahoma City,” Munson said. “As this list shows, we have a lot of talented, passionate people working to help this city flourish, and I am happy to be counted among them.”

Munson’s primary work is focused on victim advocacy, mental health, and reducing trauma, especially among children.

“I love the progress of our city and certainly understand the responsibility I have as a leader to continue that progress,” Munson said. “It is always my goal to use my skills and strengths to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the highest quality of life. I am so proud of Oklahoma City and grateful I get to live, work, and play here.”

In related news, as featured on Page One of The City Sentinel print edition (June 2021) and in an earlier report on our website, Rep. Munson has been elected as the House Minority Leader beginning after the 2022 statewide elections.

www.CapitolBeatOK.com