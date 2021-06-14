Calm Waters to host free, in-person Summer Grief Workshop on June 29

by Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Calm Waters Center for Children and Families, is hosting a free, in-person, Summer Grief Workshop for the whole family on Tuesday, June 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at Calm Waters Center, 501 North Walker Avenue, Suite 140, in Oklahoma City.

Calm Waters is the only grief center in central Oklahoma offering free grief support services to children and families,

The Summer Grief Workshop is an in-person, community event for the bereaved to learn new ways to celebrate summer holidays while also honoring past traditions.



Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of their loved ones and participate in a hands-on art activity. Following the workshop, guests will take home their own summer planning kit.

“This may be your first summer without grandpa at the grill, or the first 4th of July picnic without your mother’s famous casserole,” said Hannah Showalter, LCSW, Calm Waters’ assistant programs director.



“We invite anyone who is grieving a loved one or grieving a family separation to register today for our June 29 workshop to learn how to honor your grief and create new summer traditions.”

Calm Waters’ on-staff licensed marriage and family therapists (LMFT), Heather Warfield, LMFT, and Jordan Park, LMFT-candidate, will lead classes for adults and children as young as 3-years-old, to provide tools to navigate grief during summer events that were once celebrated with loved ones who have died or with those who no longer live in the same house.

Attendance is free, but advance registration is required as space is limited to the first 35 families.

To learn more and to register by June 25, click here.

Calm Waters Center for Children and Families provides free grief support services for children and families on their grief journey caused by death, divorce or other significant loss. Since beginning in 1992, Calm Waters has served more than 50,000 individuals across the Greater OKC Metro Area through their Center and School Support Groups.

Calm Waters is a partner agency of United Way of Central Oklahoma.



For more information about Calm Waters and its services, visit Calmwaters.org or call 405-841-4800.

The Hoang Family are recipients of the Calm Waters grief support system. Photo provided.