Sunbeam’s Shine a Light Event set for June 3 at Omni Oklahoma City

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services’ 7th annual Shine a Light fundraising event will be held on Thursday, June 3 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel, 100 Oklahoma City Boulevard. The event, chaired by Aimee Ahpeatone and Steve Mason, includes, dinner, drinks, and inspirational stories of hope.

The reception is at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 to attend and attire is cocktail.

During the event, guests will honor 2021 Aspire Award winner Ginny Bass Carl, JD, CAP, for her dedication in helping children, families and seniors learn, grow and thrive. 2020 Aspire Award winner Robert J. Ross will also be honored.

“Ginny is a dedicated community volunteer and a passionate advocate for Sunbeam and our programs,” said Ahpeatone. “As a longtime, former board member, she carries our mission message out to others. We are thrilled to celebrate her at Shine 2021.”

The Aspire Award is presented annually by Sunbeam to Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to support the nonprofit’s mission of providing people of all ages with help hope and the opportunity to succeed through Early Childhood, Foster Care, Counseling and Senior Services programs.



Ginny is Founder and CEO of Giving Well LLC and a licensed attorney in Oklahoma, Texas and Hawaii. She received her law and accounting degrees from OU. Combining her years of working for nonprofits, including Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation and Oklahoma Hall of Fame nonprofit board service, she started her own business to scale philanthropy. In 2019, she achieved her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation.

In response to the economic hardships caused by the pandemic, Ginny was asked to lead a public-private partnership, Community CARES Partners (CCP), a program of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, With a team of over a dozen professionals to provide financial assistance to residents for housing, utilities and other needs, CCP administered nearly $20M in CARES funds allocated by the State of Oklahoma, City of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County.

“Sunbeam was the first organization I volunteered for when I moved back to Oklahoma,” said Carl. “Witnessing its growth, centennial and daily impact on the lives of those most vulnerable affirms what I know about our community. When you move from ‘them’ to ‘us’, help and hope become the norm, not the exception. Sunbeam is a beacon for help and hope. It made me a better citizen of our community.”

Shine a Light is sponsored in part by: Inasmuch Foundation, E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, Express Employment Professionals, Jenny and Lincoln McElroy, McLaughlin Family Foundation, Mercedes-Benz of Oklahoma City and Ric and Jennie Penner. Shine a Light Committee Members include Zena Cherian, Chris Harrison and Debbie Jones.

Limited table sponsorships and tickets are available at ShineaLightOKC.org or call 405-609-2311.



Founded in 1907, Sunbeam Family Services is one of Oklahoma’s longest serving nonprofits, which helps children, families and seniors learn, grow and thrive. To learn more, call 405-528-7721, visit sunbeamfamilyservices.org.