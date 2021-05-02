State Representative Ajay Pittman of Oklahoma City appointed to National Health Advisory Group

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City, has accepted a nomination to join the National Council of State Legislature’s Health Equity Advisory Group.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve. This appointment comes on the heels of many of us celebrating the awareness of Minority Health Month which is the month of April,” said Rep. Pittman.

“I now have an opportunity to continue our promotion of health equity conversations on the national level. We must engage and educate more, and having a seat at the table to represent Oklahoma is a win for all of our citizens.”

As a member of the advisory group, Pittman will help the National Council of State Legislatures (NCSL) by compiling resources and information on how the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of resources disproportionately affected minorities and communities of color. She previously served on the Health and Human Services Appropriations and Budget committee and currently serves on Oklahoma’s Public Health Committee for the House of Representatives.

“NCSL is an organization that helps legislatures understand and tackle issues that affect multiple states across the country,” Pittman said. “It is a tremendous honor to not only be involved in this endeavor but to also have a seat at the table so that my community’s voice can be heard.”

Pittman, who has dual citizenship as a member of the Seminole Nation, was nominated to the NCSL group by the National president Senator Benny Shendo of New Mexico, and her peers in the National Caucus of Native American State Legislators, and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. She serves as the national co-chair for Health and Human Services for NCNASL.

“NCSL and state legislatures across the country will be better served to have Rep. Pittman on this advisory group,” Speaker McCall said. “I have complete confidence that she will represent Oklahoma well.”

“I have seen first hand how health disparities have remained a constant struggle for states to address the evidence-based data regarding access and affordability,” Rep. Pittman in her statement, sent to CapitolBeatOK.com, The City Sentinel and other news organizations.

“This national committee will allow hand-selected local health committee legislators from across the United States to share best practices regarding transparency, and collaborate on healthcare solutions for underserved communities of color.”