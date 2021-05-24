Representative Cyndi Munson will be Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus leader after November 2022 election

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Representative Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, has been elected to serve as House Democratic Leader. Her term will begin after the November 2022 general elections.

The Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus held caucus elections early this month to determine caucus leadership for the 59th Legislative Session. Under caucus rules, the new leadership team will not begin their new role until after next year’s general elections.

“All of the members of the House Democratic Caucus are talented and remain dedicated to a better Oklahoma,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.

“The members elected … are going to be instrumental in ensuring that millions of Oklahomans have their voice heard. I appreciate each of them for stepping forward to serve, and I look forward to helping them in any way that I can.”

Munson, who currently serves as the caucus chair, will assume the Caucus Leader’s post late next year. “I’d like to thank my colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus for their trust in me,” said Munson in the caucus statement sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations.

“Our mission now is to expand our caucus so our legislature can truly represent the growing diversity and voices of all Oklahomans. As a young Asian-American woman growing up in Oklahoma, I would have never imagined that I could someday become a state legislator, much less the leader of the House Democratic Caucus. I hope this is a message to every under-represented Oklahoman — you are seen, you are heard, and you can do whatever you dream to accomplish.”

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, was elected to serve as the next caucus chair of the House Democratic Caucus, replacing Rep. Munson in that post.

“I feel truly blessed to have this vote of confidence,” Ranson said. “As a former educator, there are quite a few things, like ensuring everyone feels heard or just staying organized on a daily basis, that translates well into the position of caucus chair. The reason I ran is that I believe I can use my educator skillset to help our caucus and ultimately our state.”

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, was elected to serve as the next vice-chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

“I ran for caucus vice chair because historian wasn’t an option,” Waldron said. “The vice-chair position is an opportunity to help our caucus stay engaged and to ensure that we are all moving forward with the same foot. I appreciate the members who voted, and I can’t wait to serve the people of Oklahoma in this capacity.”

