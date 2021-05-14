Oklahoma House of Representatives Passes Resolution Supporting Israel

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY – The House of Representatives today adopted a resolution stating members’ support of Israel.

House Resolution 1037 is authored by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore; House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa; and Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.

“As a Christian, I simply must stand on the biblical foundation that Israel is the apple of God’s eye – His chosen people,” McBride said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, CapitolBeatOK.com and other news organizations.

“Under the Abrahamic covenant, those who bless Israel will be blessed, those who curse her will bring a curse upon themselves. This resolution states that Israel has a right to exist, and the Jewish people themselves have a right to exist, and it condemns terrorism. I’m thankful for the support of my fellow co-authors and all those who voted in favor of this resolution. I feel the majority of Oklahomans are in favor of this as well.”

The resolution will be sent to the members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation asking them to sign on to the statements it contains and to support the nation of Israel during a time of adversity and hostile actions by a foreign power. It should be noted that this resolution was passed on the day in history when Israel declared statehood in 1948, fulfilling a 3,000-year-old prophecy from the Book of Amos that God would bring his people, Israel, out of captivity.

The resolution in part reads: “We must stand united with Israel in this latest attack against their sovereignty and their right to exist as a nation and for the Jewish people to exist. Israel is one of the United States’ staunchest allies. We must stand firm in condemning the hatred against this people that has led to their expulsion from countries across the globe for centuries and to their massacre, including the more than 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust under the Nazis.”

McBride said he and the other authors of the legislation were spurred to action by the latest attacks against Israel and Jerusalem that began May 10, Jerusalem Day – a national holiday that commemorates the reunification of Jerusalem after the Six-Day War in 1967. Rocket attacks and fires have left multiple dead in Israel and surrounding areas.

The resolution states that the Oklahoma House of Representatives calls for a restoration of peace in Israel and asks for prayers for the Jewish people and others involved in the latest escalation of fighting.

The resolution further states: “We stand today united in our support of Israel and the Jewish people and we bless them, and we pray for the peace of Jerusalem.”

The resolution passed the House 61-15, with 25 members not voting. Copies will be distributed to each member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation.

NOTE: State Rep. Mark McBride, a Republican, serves District 53 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes parts of Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City.

The Flag of Israel