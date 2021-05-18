Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention to feature keynote speaker Congresswoman Stacey Plaskett

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter —

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Democratic Party (ODP) has announced that they will host their 2021 State Convention on Friday & Saturday, June 11 – 12 via Zoom.

The event will feature US Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett as keynote speaker.

Plaskett represents the United States Virgin Islands’ at-large Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. She is currently serving her fourth term in Congress.

For the 117th Congress, Plaskett has been appointed to serve on the Ways and Means Committee which is the chief tax-writing and revenue generating committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is the first member from a U.S. territory and only the fourth African American woman to serve as a member of this committee.

Plaskett previously served on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. She was also a member of the House Committee on Agriculture where she served as the Chair of the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research in the 116th Congress.



Stacey is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, the Blockchain Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition, where she serves as the Leader- At Large. Plaskett is also a Co-Chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus.

During her tenure as a member of the Committee on Agriculture, Plaskett sat on multiple subcommittees including, Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, Livestock and Foreign Agriculture and chaired the largest Agriculture subcommittee – Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research.



Plaskett has worked to ensure that the Virgin Islands and other rural communities receive adequate funding for necessary rural development programs including public infrastructure development, access to high- speed broadband, and small business support.



In addition, she has advocated to protect programs that provide needed supplemental assistance to families.

As a member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, Congresswoman Plaskett applied her skills as a former prosecutor to ensure accountability and transparency both within government and the private sector, whose operations impact the Virgin Islands community and communities across the country.

Plaskett earned her undergraduate degree from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and her Juris Doctorate from American University’s Washington College of Law.

With a long history of public service, Stacey started as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx DA’s office and worked as a political appointee at the Department of Justice where she served as Senior Counsel under both Deputy Attorney General Larry Thompson and his successor James Comey.



Stacey served as General Counsel for the Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority and worked in private practice as counsel and transactional attorney for numerous US Virgin Island companies.

As the Congressional representative for the Virgin Islands, she hosts the Washington Report series which works to keep Virgin Islanders informed of the happenings in Washington, D.C. The series is aired on PBS station WTJX eachmonth.

On Friday, June 11 the ODP will host an online training session from 3 – 5 p.m., to be immediately followed by the virtual State Convention reception and dinner.

Qualifying Oklahoma Democratic Party 2021 State Convention delegates will meet virtually, online on Sat., June 12. Credentials and committee meetings will open at 8 a.m. with convention business beginning at 10 a.m.



The agenda will include the casting of votes for the Chair, Vice-Chair, Treasurer, Secretary, and State Affirmative Action Officers which will make up a portion of the Oklahoma Democratic Party Central Committee.

For more details and updates regarding the Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention, visit okdemocrats.org/2021convention.

