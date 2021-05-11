Metro Tech receives Excellence in Certified Healthy Campus status

By Darla Shelden, City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers has been awarded Excellence in the Certified Healthy Campus status for 2020 by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Certified Healthy Oklahoma (CHO) is a free statewide certification that recognizes entities going above and beyond to make health and wellness a priority for all. The program is open to businesses, campuses, communities, congregations, early childhood programs, restaurants and schools.

Located on the Springlake Campus in Oklahoma City, the Metro Tech Health Careers Center (HCC), at 1720 Springlake Drive, trains students for careers in many aspects of the health industry. Full-time and short-term classes are available in a wide range of careers.

According to CHO, a major factor in improving the health of Oklahomans is providing a variety of opportunities for residents to make healthier choices where they live, work, learn and play.



Certified Healthy Oklahoma meets this challenge by recognizing a variety of entities which encourage health-focused behaviors and policies.

“Years ago, we began to change by becoming a tobacco-free campus committed to holistically finding ways to improve the health and well-being of our staff, students and community,” said Valerie McMurry, Metro Tech’s director of community outreach and wellness.

She noted they also integrate their health careers students into the benefits of wellness by permitting them to perform blood pressure checks and eye exams.

“Opportunities to partner with the Lynn Institute, Integris and other organizations led to funding received from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation,” said McMurry.



“This enabled Metro Tech to expand offerings like disease prevention education, healthy food options, health screenings and group exercise.”

“MetroFit virtual online group exercise has become a community staple when in-person exercise was not possible,” the press release states. “Over 700 participants enrolled in the latest series of virtual online classes.”

“This award is a wonderful achievement. We’re proud of Ms. McMurry and her team for creating opportunities for students, staff and the community to become healthier,” said

Aaron Collins, Metro Tech Superintendent and CEO.

Metro Tech was also Certified Healthy at the Excellence level in the business category from 2012 to 2016.

“These certifications provide opportunities for business to create environments which support health policies and individual health decisions ultimately improving Oklahoma’s health outcomes,” said Lane Frye, Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner.

“We applaud all Certified Healthy Oklahoma recipients for making the healthy choice the easy choice, and for helping to create a culture of wellness in their communities,” he added.

The Certified Healthy Oklahoma program is a joint effort of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, The State Chamber, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council, and additional partners who are helping to shape a healthier future for Oklahoma.

The application process for 2021 opens Aug. 1. More information including criteria details and the application can be found at certifiedhealthyok.com.

Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City.

To learn more, visit metrotech.edu.